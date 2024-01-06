Patriarch of Global Syrian Church to meet Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Patriarch of the Global Syrian Church and Antioch Moran Mar Ignatius Aprem II will arrive in Kerala for a 12-day visit, which will see him meeting up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and also the president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) and Catholicos of Malankara Catholic Church Mar Baselios Cleemis.

According to the Church spokesperson, the meeting with the CM will be happening towards fag-end of his visit. “The Patriarch will be arriving in India on January 25.

On that day, he will consecrate the newly built Jacobite Syrian church in Bengaluru. The main itinerary of his visit is the consecration jubilee of Catholicos Thomas I and the commemoration of Manjanikara Bava Mor Yulios Elias Qoro,” said the spokesperson.

On the evening of February 1, the Patriarch will officiate the Holy Mass at Meenangadi Cathedral Church, Wayanad. Bava will be welcomed at St Mary’s Soonoro Church, Velamcode, Kozhikode, at 10 am on February 2. He will participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations of the church. Then he will visit Mount Horeb Bishop’s house.

