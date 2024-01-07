Kuttanad’s paddy fields are undergoing a generational shift

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The farming sector in Kuttanad, the rice bowl of Kerala, is experiencing a generational shift. After two decades of constant use, the paddy variety Uma (MO 16) is making way for Pournami (MO 23), developed by the Regional Rice Station (RRS) of the Kerala Agricultural University, Mankombu. The seed is gaining popularity and many paddy polders in the region now use Pournami, which has a lower maturity period and weighs more than other varieties.

Around 1,500-2,000 farmers in Kuttanad shifted to Pournami last season. The variety is being cultivated on about 2,500-3,000 acres this puncha season. Researchers, led by former RRS director Leena Kumari S, developed the variety in the 2017-18 period. “More than 10 years of constant research helped develop the new variety, which can sustain the vagaries of nature and climate change,” said RRS chief M Surendran, who was part of the research team.

“Pournami is more weightier than Uma and other seed varieties. Uma has been used in Kuttanad for the last two decades. Its 1,000 grains weigh around 25-26 grams, while the same amount of Pournami seeds weigh 28 grams,” Surendran said.

‘Pournami variety can sustain frequent changes in climate’

“Average output from an acre of land under Pournami is around 3,000- 3,200kg. Uma generates nearly 3,000kg. Pournami has a lower maturity period of 115-120 days,” Surendran said.

“Climate change has severely affected the agriculture sector in the state. Unexpected rains and warmer weather have impacted paddy cultivation. The Pournami variety can sustain frequent changes in climate. Pests such as gall midge and brown plant hopper, and diseases like sheath blight and sheath rot are some of the farmers’ worst fears. Pournami can limit these threats to a certain extent,” Surendran said.

“Many paddy farmers and padasekhra samitis (farmers’ collective) have started cultivation of the new variety and it would totally replace Uma in three or four years,” he said.

According to researchers at RRS, Though many farmers have evinced interest in the new seed, its shortage is a problem. It will take another four-six seasons to procure sufficient quantity of seeds, they said. Pournami is a cross-breed of the NHTA 8 and RRS’ Aruna 8 varieties. It was developed by researchers Leena Kumari, Devika R, Surendran M, Nimmy Jose, Ambily K, Jyothi Sara Jacob, and Gayathri P.

Kuttanad lies around 2-3m below sea level and the intrusion of salt water is a major hurdle to paddy cultivation. In addition, climate change is proving to be another villain. Pournami can sustain such changes, said researchers. In 2021, the Centre notified it as an official seed variety.

Valluvankadu paddy polder under Nedumudi agriculture office used Pournami last season. It was a major success. “Based on our experience, the seed is comparatively better than Uma. Less use of pesticide and its capacity to sustain heat and salt content is an achievement,” said samithi secretary Bijoy Kayyattilchira.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ALAPPUZHA: The farming sector in Kuttanad, the rice bowl of Kerala, is experiencing a generational shift. After two decades of constant use, the paddy variety Uma (MO 16) is making way for Pournami (MO 23), developed by the Regional Rice Station (RRS) of the Kerala Agricultural University, Mankombu. The seed is gaining popularity and many paddy polders in the region now use Pournami, which has a lower maturity period and weighs more than other varieties. Around 1,500-2,000 farmers in Kuttanad shifted to Pournami last season. The variety is being cultivated on about 2,500-3,000 acres this puncha season. Researchers, led by former RRS director Leena Kumari S, developed the variety in the 2017-18 period. “More than 10 years of constant research helped develop the new variety, which can sustain the vagaries of nature and climate change,” said RRS chief M Surendran, who was part of the research team. “Pournami is more weightier than Uma and other seed varieties. Uma has been used in Kuttanad for the last two decades. Its 1,000 grains weigh around 25-26 grams, while the same amount of Pournami seeds weigh 28 grams,” Surendran said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Pournami variety can sustain frequent changes in climate’ “Average output from an acre of land under Pournami is around 3,000- 3,200kg. Uma generates nearly 3,000kg. Pournami has a lower maturity period of 115-120 days,” Surendran said. “Climate change has severely affected the agriculture sector in the state. Unexpected rains and warmer weather have impacted paddy cultivation. The Pournami variety can sustain frequent changes in climate. Pests such as gall midge and brown plant hopper, and diseases like sheath blight and sheath rot are some of the farmers’ worst fears. Pournami can limit these threats to a certain extent,” Surendran said. “Many paddy farmers and padasekhra samitis (farmers’ collective) have started cultivation of the new variety and it would totally replace Uma in three or four years,” he said. According to researchers at RRS, Though many farmers have evinced interest in the new seed, its shortage is a problem. It will take another four-six seasons to procure sufficient quantity of seeds, they said. Pournami is a cross-breed of the NHTA 8 and RRS’ Aruna 8 varieties. It was developed by researchers Leena Kumari, Devika R, Surendran M, Nimmy Jose, Ambily K, Jyothi Sara Jacob, and Gayathri P. Kuttanad lies around 2-3m below sea level and the intrusion of salt water is a major hurdle to paddy cultivation. In addition, climate change is proving to be another villain. Pournami can sustain such changes, said researchers. In 2021, the Centre notified it as an official seed variety. Valluvankadu paddy polder under Nedumudi agriculture office used Pournami last season. It was a major success. “Based on our experience, the seed is comparatively better than Uma. Less use of pesticide and its capacity to sustain heat and salt content is an achievement,” said samithi secretary Bijoy Kayyattilchira. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp