48-year-old woman dies in elephant attack in Kerala's Idukki district

By PTI

IDUKKI: A 48-year-old woman died in a wild elephant attack on Monday morning in the Panniar tea estate area of this high-range district of Kerala.

The victim, a worker at the estate, suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant around 7.45 am and was taken to the Theni Medical College, a forest official said.

The woman, however, succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital, the official said.

The official said that a herd of elephants was crossing from one area to another through the estate and due to the dense fog in the morning the woman probably did not detect the presence of the pachyderms, one of whom attacked her.

The post-mortem is being carried out and thereafter, the body would be handed over to the family, the official said.

