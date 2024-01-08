Shaili 2.0: Health dept to expand app-based lifestyle diseases survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having successfully carried out a survey on lifestyle diseases in the state through its Shaili app, the health department has decided to begin the second phase of the project. Aimed at diagnosing and controlling lifestyle diseases, the new survey will prioritise cancer, TB, and leprosy, in addition to diabetes and hypertension.

“Conditions like cancer, TB, leprosy, blindness, deafness etc too will be given priority as much as diabetes and hypertension. We need to identify the presence of these diseases at the earliest. Questions on family history and other background information have been included in the checklist for improved assessment,” said Dr Bipin Gopal, deputy director at the directorate of health services and the state nodal officer for non-communicable diseases.

Health Minister Veena George termed the initiative a success. “We aim to diagnose and prevent lifestyle diseases. The first phase was a success as we could screen more than 1.5 crore people above 30,” she said. Of the target population, 86% was screened in the first phase. “The survey was carried out in 140 centres, excluding urban areas. Those identified as being at risk of lifestyle diseases after the survey were prescribed tests and follow-up treatment,” Dr Bipin said.

The prevention of lifestyle diseases is important in Kerala’s public health system, Veena stressed. “Such diseases are caused by changing living conditions, lifestyles, and food habits as well as by the changing climatic conditions. The second phase of screening will be based on the previous year’s experience and is designed to include those who missed out in the first population-based screening,” the minister said.

The reason the survey on Shaili — the state health app initiative for lifestyle intervention — was successful was that it helped lead those ignorant of high blood pressure and diabetes to treatment, Dr Bipin pointed out. “Asha workers have been instructed to ensure the screened individuals receive follow-up treatment. The 1.53 crore people who underwent screening in the first phase will be screened again,” he added.

More than 1.5 crore screened In phase 1

Health Minister Veena George said over 1.5 crore people aged above 30 were screened in phase-1. She said the survey was carried out in 140 centres, excluding urban areas. Those identified as being at risk of lifestyle diseases were prescribed tests and follow-up treatment

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Having successfully carried out a survey on lifestyle diseases in the state through its Shaili app, the health department has decided to begin the second phase of the project. Aimed at diagnosing and controlling lifestyle diseases, the new survey will prioritise cancer, TB, and leprosy, in addition to diabetes and hypertension. “Conditions like cancer, TB, leprosy, blindness, deafness etc too will be given priority as much as diabetes and hypertension. We need to identify the presence of these diseases at the earliest. Questions on family history and other background information have been included in the checklist for improved assessment,” said Dr Bipin Gopal, deputy director at the directorate of health services and the state nodal officer for non-communicable diseases. Health Minister Veena George termed the initiative a success. “We aim to diagnose and prevent lifestyle diseases. The first phase was a success as we could screen more than 1.5 crore people above 30,” she said. Of the target population, 86% was screened in the first phase. “The survey was carried out in 140 centres, excluding urban areas. Those identified as being at risk of lifestyle diseases after the survey were prescribed tests and follow-up treatment,” Dr Bipin said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The prevention of lifestyle diseases is important in Kerala’s public health system, Veena stressed. “Such diseases are caused by changing living conditions, lifestyles, and food habits as well as by the changing climatic conditions. The second phase of screening will be based on the previous year’s experience and is designed to include those who missed out in the first population-based screening,” the minister said. The reason the survey on Shaili — the state health app initiative for lifestyle intervention — was successful was that it helped lead those ignorant of high blood pressure and diabetes to treatment, Dr Bipin pointed out. “Asha workers have been instructed to ensure the screened individuals receive follow-up treatment. The 1.53 crore people who underwent screening in the first phase will be screened again,” he added. More than 1.5 crore screened In phase 1 Health Minister Veena George said over 1.5 crore people aged above 30 were screened in phase-1. She said the survey was carried out in 140 centres, excluding urban areas. Those identified as being at risk of lifestyle diseases were prescribed tests and follow-up treatment Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp