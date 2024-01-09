Youth Congress Kerala state president Rahul Mamkootathil arrested

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Youth Congress Kerala state president Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by a police team from Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram from his residence at Adoor here in the early morning of Tuesday.

Cantonment SHO Shafi B M said that he was arrested in connection with a case registered by the police after the violent protest occurred during the Secretariat march of the Youth Congress on December 21. “He was arrested and taken to Thiruvananthapuram. He will be produced before the court,” he said.

The police charged a non-bailable section of the IPC alleging that they had destroyed the public property and attacked the police during the march.

At the same time, Congress leaders have come out against the arrest of Rahul that occurred early morning. Youth Congress leaders said that they would conduct a state-wide protest against the arrest of Rahul on Tuesday.

The march was organized by the Youth Congress last month to protest against the attack against the Youth Congress members during the LDF Government’s Nava Kerala Sadas programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Congress opposition leader V D Satheesan is the first accused in the case. The police have implicated over 300 Congress workers including Rahul Mamkootathil, Shafi Parambil MLA and M Vincent MLA.

