Home States Kerala

Youth Congress Kerala state president Rahul Mamkootathil arrested

Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by a police team from  Cantonment police in  Thiruvananthapuram from his residence in Adoor

Published: 09th January 2024 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Youth Congress Kerala state president  Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by a police team from  Cantonment police in  Thiruvananthapuram from his residence at Adoor here in the early morning of Tuesday.

Cantonment SHO  Shafi  B M said that he was arrested in connection with a case registered by the police after the violent protest occurred during the  Secretariat march of the Youth Congress on December 21. “He was arrested and taken to Thiruvananthapuram. He will be produced before the court,” he said. 

The police charged a non-bailable section of the IPC  alleging that they had destroyed the public property and attacked the police during the march.

At the same time, Congress leaders have come out against the arrest of Rahul that occurred early morning. Youth Congress leaders said that they would conduct a state-wide protest against the arrest of Rahul on Tuesday.

The march was organized by the Youth Congress last month to protest against the attack against the Youth Congress members during the  LDF Government’s Nava Kerala  Sadas programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.  

Congress opposition leader V D Satheesan is the first accused in the case.  The police have implicated over 300  Congress workers including Rahul Mamkootathil, Shafi Parambil MLA and M Vincent MLA.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp