Youth Congress march after arrest of Rahul Mamkoottathil turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram
Former Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil MLA inaugurated the protest, coming down heavily against the Police and LDF government.
Published: 10th January 2024 02:44 PM | Last Updated: 10th January 2024 02:45 PM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil was arrested by the Cantonment police, scores of YC activists led a protest march to the Secretariat. Police used water cannons to disperse the protestors.
Former YC state president Shafi Parambil MLA inaugurated the protest. He came down heavily against the Police and LDF government. Shafi alleged that the police officials are acting like the CPM's slaves. "Rahul has been remanded to 14 days custody on false charges. His house was cornered by the Police from all four sides and instead of ringing the calling bell, the Police knocked on all doors and windows simultaneously creating havoc", said Shafi.
After Shafi's speech, the youth activists tried to push the barricades erected by the Police. Then the Police used water cannons against them.
Meanwhile, Rahul Mamkoottathil moved a bail application before the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court on Wednesday