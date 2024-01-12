Gemini Circus to script new chapter with robotic animals in Kerala

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Gemini Circus, founded by Keralites M V Sankaran and K Sahadevan, is set to write a new chapter in the field by incorporating robotic animals for their performances. The circus troupe has started placing robotic figures of animals like giraffes, zebras, deer and lions around the performance ring and at the entrance.

“We will soon be incorporating the robotic animals in our ring performances. We are in the process of exploring the kind of tricks that can be done with them,” Gemini Circus programme coordinator Lakshmanan Chakyath told TNIE.

He said the troupe, currently performing in Bengaluru, has been using the figures since December.

“Children are amused to see these robotic animals. Some touch it to see if they are alive and some click photos alongside them,” Lakshmanan said. Gemini Circus is the first in the country to take such a transformative step, ending years of animal torture for the entertainment of humans and paving the way for a new era in the industry.

Considering the move, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have awarded Gemini Circus with a certificate for using innovative robotic animals to attract visitors. In 2015, PETA India’s inspections led to the Animal Welfare Board of India revoking the circus troupe’s Performing Animal Registration Certificate citing violation of laws and cruelty to animals.

“Gemini Circus is doing the right thing by using technology instead of sad and confused animals to perform tricks,” says PETA India deputy director of advocacy projects Harshil Maheshwari. Inspections by the animal welfare board and investigations into circuses by PETA India have revealed that animals used in circuses are subjected to chronic confinement, physical abuse, and psychological torment.

Whips and other weapons are used to inflict pain and beat them into submission, forcing animals to perform frightening and confusing tricks out of fear of violent punishment, PETA found. The animal rights body also mentioned in its report that the animals’ access to water, food, and veterinary care was often severely restricted when they were not performing on stage.

Dogs were crammed into wired cages and rarely let out. Birds were often confined to small, filthy cages, and their wings were crudely clipped so they can’t fly, and horses were typically kept tethered to short ropes, the report had said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR: Gemini Circus, founded by Keralites M V Sankaran and K Sahadevan, is set to write a new chapter in the field by incorporating robotic animals for their performances. The circus troupe has started placing robotic figures of animals like giraffes, zebras, deer and lions around the performance ring and at the entrance. “We will soon be incorporating the robotic animals in our ring performances. We are in the process of exploring the kind of tricks that can be done with them,” Gemini Circus programme coordinator Lakshmanan Chakyath told TNIE. He said the troupe, currently performing in Bengaluru, has been using the figures since December. “Children are amused to see these robotic animals. Some touch it to see if they are alive and some click photos alongside them,” Lakshmanan said. Gemini Circus is the first in the country to take such a transformative step, ending years of animal torture for the entertainment of humans and paving the way for a new era in the industry. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Considering the move, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have awarded Gemini Circus with a certificate for using innovative robotic animals to attract visitors. In 2015, PETA India’s inspections led to the Animal Welfare Board of India revoking the circus troupe’s Performing Animal Registration Certificate citing violation of laws and cruelty to animals. “Gemini Circus is doing the right thing by using technology instead of sad and confused animals to perform tricks,” says PETA India deputy director of advocacy projects Harshil Maheshwari. Inspections by the animal welfare board and investigations into circuses by PETA India have revealed that animals used in circuses are subjected to chronic confinement, physical abuse, and psychological torment. Whips and other weapons are used to inflict pain and beat them into submission, forcing animals to perform frightening and confusing tricks out of fear of violent punishment, PETA found. The animal rights body also mentioned in its report that the animals’ access to water, food, and veterinary care was often severely restricted when they were not performing on stage. Dogs were crammed into wired cages and rarely let out. Birds were often confined to small, filthy cages, and their wings were crudely clipped so they can’t fly, and horses were typically kept tethered to short ropes, the report had said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp