Former Kerala minister and Congress leader T H Musthafa passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran Congress leader and former minister T H Musthafa (83) passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday. He had been suffering from age-related ailments.

He served as Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the State government led by K Karunakaran from 1991 to 1995.

Musthafa who was known for his witty and long political speeches served as the president of Ernakulam DCC for about 14 years. He started his political career as an ordinary worker of the Congress party and held several posts in DCC and KPCC. Besides, Musthafa, a Karunakaran loyalist, had represented the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency for five terms.

His last rites will be performed at Marampally Juma Masjid's Khabaristan on Sunday in the evening.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others condoled his death.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Veteran Congress leader and former minister T H Musthafa (83) passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday. He had been suffering from age-related ailments. He served as Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the State government led by K Karunakaran from 1991 to 1995. Musthafa who was known for his witty and long political speeches served as the president of Ernakulam DCC for about 14 years. He started his political career as an ordinary worker of the Congress party and held several posts in DCC and KPCC. Besides, Musthafa, a Karunakaran loyalist, had represented the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency for five terms.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His last rites will be performed at Marampally Juma Masjid's Khabaristan on Sunday in the evening. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others condoled his death. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp