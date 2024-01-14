Kerala police book Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama's students wing leader over 'hand chopping' remark

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: A case has been registered against a Muslim youth wing leader here over his recent controversial 'hand chopping' remark.

A case under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) of the IPC was lodged on Saturday against Sathar Panthaloor, a leader of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama's students wing Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) in connection with his controversial statement, police said on Sunday.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama is an association of eminent Sunni scholars with the highest support base among Kerala Muslims.

The action was taken based on a complaint sent to the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) by an individual, they said.

According to the complaint, the Sunni youth wing leader's statement could lead to incitement of violence between different groups.

Panthaloor, speaking at a recent programme here, had warned of chopping off the hands of those who criticise and cause difficulties to the Samastha's scholars.

"The activists of the SKSSF will come forward to chop off the hands of anyone who tries to give a blow or cause difficulties to the eminent scholars and ustads of the Samastha," he had said.

Panthaloor's controversial remarks came in the wake of reports of mounting discontent brewing between a section of scholars of the Samastha and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-largest coalition partner in the Congress-led UDF.

