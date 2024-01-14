Home States Kerala

Narcotics Control Bureau recovers 300 LSD blots; Three arrested

Customs officials alerted the NCB officers about the arrival of a suspicious parcel containing drugs at the International Post Office in Kochi on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a gang that illegally imported 300 LSD blots through an international courier service in Kochi. The central agency has arrested three youths and two are in custody for further investigation.

Customs officials alerted the NCB officers about the arrival of a suspicious parcel containing drugs at the International Post Office in Kochi on Thursday. While scanning the parcel, the customs officials found some substance that looked similar to LSD stamps. Soon, the NCB officers reached the spot and completed procedures to open the parcel. Around 300 LSD blots were found inside the parcel that arrived from Germany. 

Based on the address given on the parcel, Alappuzha native Sharath was taken into custody first. During interrogation, he revealed the names of two other youngsters involved in the incident, named Sharon and Ebin of Kakkanad. Following this, the officials at NCB arrested the other two.  According to NCB officers, the gang ordered LSD through the dark web and paid for it in cryptocurrency.

