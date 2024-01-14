No marriage will be cancelled due to PM’s visit: Guruvayur Devaswom

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THRISSUR: Amid the confusion created by the misinformation campaign on social media, the Guruvayur Devaswom has clarified that no marriage will be cancelled on January 17 in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the temple. The prime minister is scheduled to visit the temple between 7 am and 9 pm on Wednesday to attend the marriage of actor-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya.

“I would like to assure the families who have booked marriage at Guruvayur on January 17 that no marriage will be cancelled. But we will have to reschedule the timings and a decision will be taken regarding this at the meeting with SPG officials scheduled at 10.30 am on Sunday. I urge the families not to get confused over rumours. The marriages would have been fixed months ago and the families arrive after a lot of preparations. There is nothing reprehensible than forcing these families to cancel the marriage. Guruvayur Devaswom will never do that,” said chairman Dr V K Vijayan.

He said there is no ‘muhurtham’ or auspicious time for marriage at Guruvayur as it is solemnised in front of Lord Krishna. “It is a matter of devotion and Guruvayur Devaswom will provide all possible help to realise their desire to get the marriage solemnised in front of Guruvayurappan. As many as 64 marriages were booked till Thursday and now the number has crossed 70,” he said.

Regarding the restrictions on the number of people attending the marriage, Vijayan clarified that the restrictions have been in place for years and only 20 people will be allowed to attend a marriage. “There will be more than 100 marriages on some days and if all the devotees throng the temple there will be a huge rush. The restrictions were implemented to avoid stampede,” he said.

Vijayan said three other marriages have been scheduled at the time slot provided to Suresh Gopi’s daughter. The families have expressed the desire that the couples should be provided an opportunity to get the blessings of the prime minister. A decision on these three marriages will also be taken in the meeting with SPG officials. However, rituals like ‘choroonu’ and ‘thulabharam’ will be suspended during the visit of the prime minister.

Nobody other than the minimum staff and priests needed to perform rituals will be allowed inside the temple during the prime minister’s visit. “The families who arrive for ‘choroonu’ may be provided opportunity after the departure of the PM. But I would like to request parents to avoid the function as the heavy rush and restrictions may be unbearable to the children,” said Vijayan.

Modi will arrive in Kochi at 5 pm on January 16 where he will hold a roadshow from Maharaja’s College to Ernakulam Government Guest House. He will leave for Guruvayur at 7 am on a helicopter. After attending the marriage, the prime minister will return to Kochi and inaugurate the International Ship Repair Facility and Dry Dock at Cochin Shipyard at 10 am. He will also attend a meeting of BJP workers at Marine Drive at 11 am and return to Delhi after lunch.

