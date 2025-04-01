‘Breaking into film industry is just step one; sustaining it is real challenge’

How did you find your way into the film industry?

Cinema was always my dream, and acting was my ultimate goal. I did my first short film when I was in Class 10, and by the time I reached my third year in college, I had been part of almost 20 short films. That journey introduced me to Falimy’s director, Nithish Sahadev, who reached out after watching one of my films.

My first feature film was Pathinettam Padi, which I landed through an audition. I later acted in Ek Din, a festival film, followed by Antakshari, released on OTT during the pandemic. Then came Falimy, which became my breakthrough. Its success brought in many offers, including one from Khalid Rahman, a filmmaker I had always dreamed of working with. I didn’t hesitate — I just knew I wanted to be a part of Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Khalid Rahman’s films are highly anticipated. How do you feel about being part of his next project?

I’m really excited. Rahman ikka stands out in every genre. Each of his films has a unique identity — Unda isn’t like Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and Thallumala isn’t like Alappuzha Gymkhana. When the announcement came out, many assumed it was a mass boxing film, but it’s actually a sports comedy. The idea was to take an aggressive sport like boxing and give it a fun twist.

My character, Shifaz Ahmed, is fun, impulsive, and a bit overconfident. Without giving too much away, I can say he’s a core member of the group. I have complete confidence in this movie and in Khalid Rahman’s vision.

Your physical transformation for this role has been a hot topic. How did you prepare?

Rahman ikka wanted us to look like real boxers but without excessive muscle bulk as our characters were around 17-18 years old. My weight category was around 64-65 kg, so I focused on building muscle while maintaining that weight. The training was intense — morning gym sessions, evening boxing practice, high-intensity cardio, and a strict diet.

Our coaches Ali Shifaz (bodybuilding) and Jofil (boxing), guided us through them all. The transformation took four months, and even during the shoot, we had a small gym on set. If someone didn’t have a shot, they would head straight to the gym.