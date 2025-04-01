Ernakulam General Hospital sets its ‘heart’ on another milestone in Kerala

KOCHI: A district-level hospital that performs open heart surgeries, kidney transplants and more than 1,300 keyhole surgeries may seem a myth.

However, with infrastructure development, team building and resources, the Ernakulam General Hospital (GH) has been achieving milestones one after the other, bringing hope to people in Ernakulam and nearby districts. The GH is set to create history by becoming the first district-level hospital to perform a heart transplant. It will be executed under the heart transplant programme set to be launched this month.

Ernakulam GH became the first general hospital in Kerala to perform an open heart surgery in 2021 and in November 2023, became the first district-level hospital in the country to perform a kidney transplant.

“The heart transplant programme will be launched by April. We have developed our own team to perform the surgery. So far, we have performed five renal transplants. The hospital received the licence from the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) to perform heart transplant in December 2024,” said Dr Shahirsha, the Ernakulam GH superintendent. He said the hospital is planning to perform the heart transplant, which costs around `8 lakh to `9 lakh, for free for at least the first few cases.

“The patient will have to take care of the follow-up treatment. The programme is being launched with the support of CSR funds of several companies,” Dr Shahirsha said.

Established in 1845, the Ernakulam GH is one of the oldest public sector hospitals in Kerala and is funded by the state government.

Dr Junaid Rahman, its former superintendent, said from the early 2000s, the superintendents, doctors and staff have been taking initiatives to improve the services provided at the GH.

“In 2011, we became the first government hospital to get accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). Establishment of the new block and super speciality departments helped provide quality care to patients,” he said.

Dr Shahirsha said like any other government hospital in Kerala, they too faced financial crisis, and many departments were in a shambles. “However, consistent efforts from the public, staff and the authorities helped,” he said.