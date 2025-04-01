Five days on, L2: Empuraan continues to divide opinion

KOCHI: Five days into its theatrical release, L2: Empuraan continued to spur heated debates, accusations and trolls. While industry insiders and political parties voiced support for the Mohanlal-starrer, the Sangh parivar, including RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’, continued its attack on the flick.

On Monday, ministers Saji Cherian and P Rajeeve, filmmaker Ashiq Abu and others expressed solidarity with Prithviraj Sukumaran, director of the movie.

“The film should be watched by everyone. It gives a message that humans are united. The technology employed also matches global standards,” said Saji Cherian. Rajeeve said he watched the movie “before the re-edit” and called on everyone in the state to join hands to oppose moves against it.

Speaking at an event in Angamaly, BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan levelled serious allegations against Prithviraj’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, and wife, Supriya Menon. “She [Mallika] has been criticising Major Ravi directly and Mohanlal obliquely. There is also someone at her home, her daughter-in-law. She is an urban naxal. Mallika Sukumaran, who posted a note on social media on the controversy surrounding Empuraan, should put her daughter-in-law in place,” he said.

CPM politburo member M A Baby backed the makers. “The mouthpiece of the RSS, which controls the BJP government, has been writing against the film, alleging that it is anti-national. However, the public has realised that these claims are false,” he said in Kochi.

Meanwhile, urging the public to be mindful of posts on social media, actor Asif Ali said, “Cinema should be considered cinema. Its purpose is entertainment. That is my perspective.”