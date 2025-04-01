IMD predicts widespread rainfall on April 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across the state on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm or lightning are likely at isolated places during the period. The agency has issued yellow alerts in Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad on Thursday, and in Ernakulam and Thrissur on Friday.

IMD’s prediction is based on the impact of a north-south trough that runs from a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada to north Tamil Nadu and an upper air cyclonic circulation over south-east Bay of Bengal. IMD has also predicted that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IMD’s extended-range forecast released on Monday predicted that the maximum temperature in the state is likely to be in the normal range for the April -June period. However, the night temperature is likely to remain above normal during the period.

Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said that the state received 91% excess rainfall in March this year. Kottayam received the maximum rainfall (121%) followed by Pathanamthitta (59%) during the period.