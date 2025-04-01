Keltron records revenue of Rs 1,056.94 crore; highest in company's history

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keltron, the state-owned electronics enterprise under the Kerala Industries Department, has recorded a revenue of Rs 1,056.94 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This marks the highest revenue in the company’s history.

When the second Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office in the 2021-22 fiscal year, Keltron’s revenue stood at Rs 521.71 crore. The latest figures show that the company has now surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore milestone, significantly improving upon the previous record of Rs 643 crore in 2023-24.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve attributed this remarkable growth to strategic business decisions, timely execution of projects, and financial support provided by the state government through budget allocations and plan funds. He also credited the recognition of Keltron as a total solution provider in various projects and the collective efforts of employees for the company's resurgence.

Keltron’s revenue growth was driven by its expansion into several key sectors, including defense electronics, IT-enabled business services, smart classroom solutions, control and instrumentation, traffic enforcement systems, power electronics for nuclear power plants, smart city initiatives, security surveillance, medical electronics, high mast lighting solutions, and electronic systems for ISRO.

The company’s subsidiary firms also contributed significantly to the overall performance. The Kannur-based KCCL recorded Rs 104.85 crore in revenue, while the Malappuram-based KECL earned Rs 38.07 crore. Together, Keltron group companies achieved a total revenue of Rs 1,199.86 crore, reflecting a 50% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

According to the master plan submitted by Keltron to the Industries Department, the company had projected Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by 2026 and Rs 2,000 crore by 2030. The minister expressed confidence that the company would exceed Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for the 2025-26 financial year as well. Currently, Keltron has an order book worth Rs 1,400 crore, further reinforcing its growth trajectory.