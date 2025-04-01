Kerala Congress parties in a fix over KCBC call on Waqf bill

KOTTAYAM: With political parties setting their sights on local-body elections at the end of the year and assembly elections in 2026, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has placed Kerala Congress factions in a tight spot.
With KCBC publicly urging Kerala MPs to vote in favour of the bill in Parliament, both Kerala Congress (M) and Kerala Congress, led by P J Joseph, are faced with the difficult choice of either going against their respective coalition’s position or alienating their primary voter base — the Christian community. The call from the KCBC has KC parties on their toes, as taking a decision on Church’s demand will not be an easy task for them.
While BJP central leaders including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju welcomed KCBC’s call, KC leaders have refrained from commenting on the matter. KC (M) chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani told TNIE that he would react after getting a clearer picture on the bill.
Speaking to reporters, Kottayam MP and Kerala Congress (Joseph) deputy chairman K Francis George echoed the opinion, noting that the upcoming bill will be revised based on the recommendation of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC).
“We will covey our opinion once we receive details of the new bill. The UDF and the INDIA bloc will take an appropriate decision,” he said.
Though KC parties clandestinely support the stance of the KCBC, they are finding it challenging to take a position that contradicts the stance of the fronts that they belong to. “It is definitely a difficult situation. The party would soon convene a meeting to discuss the matter,” a KC (Joseph) leader said.
The Joseph faction is hopeful that UDF won’t adopt a stance that contradicts the position of the KCBC, as it could prove to be a setback for the coalition, especially in Christian dominated areas like Central Travancore.
KC(M) views the Munambam land dispute as the primary concern of the Catholic Church in favouring the Waqf Bill. Leaders said the party has already declared its support for the Church in the issue. “We will verify the legal feasibility of an amendment in the bill addressing the Munambam issue, as the bill does not have retrospective effect. Moreover, we will support the legislation if it addresses any undemocratic aspects of the current act,” a top KC(M) leader said.
At the same time, the party plans on leveraging differing opinions within the Church regarding the hierarchy’s pro-BJP stance by reaching out to people. Additionally, it aims to divert public anger on all issues raised by the Church, including decline in natural-rubber prices, human-wildlife conflict, buffer-zone issue and Mullaperiyar dam through public campaigns.