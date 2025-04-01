Kerala Congress parties in a fix over KCBC call on Waqf bill

KOTTAYAM: With political parties setting their sights on local-body elections at the end of the year and assembly elections in 2026, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has placed Kerala Congress factions in a tight spot.

With KCBC publicly urging Kerala MPs to vote in favour of the bill in Parliament, both Kerala Congress (M) and Kerala Congress, led by P J Joseph, are faced with the difficult choice of either going against their respective coalition’s position or alienating their primary voter base — the Christian community. The call from the KCBC has KC parties on their toes, as taking a decision on Church’s demand will not be an easy task for them.

While BJP central leaders including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju welcomed KCBC’s call, KC leaders have refrained from commenting on the matter. KC (M) chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani told TNIE that he would react after getting a clearer picture on the bill.

Speaking to reporters, Kottayam MP and Kerala Congress (Joseph) deputy chairman K Francis George echoed the opinion, noting that the upcoming bill will be revised based on the recommendation of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC).

“We will covey our opinion once we receive details of the new bill. The UDF and the INDIA bloc will take an appropriate decision,” he said.

Though KC parties clandestinely support the stance of the KCBC, they are finding it challenging to take a position that contradicts the stance of the fronts that they belong to. “It is definitely a difficult situation. The party would soon convene a meeting to discuss the matter,” a KC (Joseph) leader said.