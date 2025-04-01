New trend taking shape in Kerala as expats seek home away from home

KOCHI: Paul Johnson (name changed), a Keralite working for the United Nations in Vienna, recently built a 3,000 sqft home in Koratty, his hometown in Thrissur district. Though he and his wife are settled in the Austrian capital, they see their new home in Kerala as a place to spend nearly half the year after retirement.

“Our children see it as a way to reconnect with their roots. Additionally, healthcare in Kerala is more accessible, with shorter wait times compared to Europe. Many overseas insurance companies now accept bills from Kerala’s super-specialty hospitals,” says Paul.

He is not alone in this endeavour. At least 8-10 retired Malayali professionals with the UN have either built or are in the process of constructing homes in Kerala.

The trend is gaining traction among expatriates who want to maintain a link with their homeland while escaping the harsh winters of Europe and North America.

A retired couple from Vienna spends October to March at their home in Athirampuzha, Kottayam, to avoid the chill. “Owning a vacation home in Kerala is relatively inexpensive, as most NRIs already have ancestral property. They can build a house tailored to their budget and needs,” Paul adds.

Beyond affordability, the state offers practical advantages. Household help, drivers, and rental cars are readily available at reasonable rates. Recognising this demand, developers are creating residential spaces catering specifically to the needs of expatriates. In Koothattukulam, Ernakulam, Angelo John aka Johny is developing ‘guest homes’ on a 15-acre plot. “We plan to build 10-15 homes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 cents,” he says.