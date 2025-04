MALAPPURAM: ‘Say no to drugs’ was a refrain at functions organised by Muslim religious organisations to mark Eid-ul-Fitr across the state on Monday.

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), under the EK faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Samastha), and the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) organised statewide initiatives against drug abuse. The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) Malappuram East District Committee, under the Samastha AP faction, launched a campaign targeting the rising threat of alcohol and drug abuse at 652 unit centres across Malappuram.

Hundreds took anti-drugs pledges in various mahalls across the state as part of the KNM state committee’s campaign. The state-level inauguration was held at the Eidgah ground of Chaliyam Umbichi Haji School in Kozhikode. Addressing the gathering, KNM state president T P Abdullakoya Madani emphasised the need for heightened vigilance against the growing drug menace.

“Reports emerging from different parts of the state are alarming. Even children and women are falling victim to drug addiction. At the same time, there are attempts to falsely portray Muslims as the primary consumers of drugs. Such narratives are unacceptable, and those spreading this propaganda should desist from doing so,” he said.

Former ISM state vice president Nisar Olavanna and Chaliyam Tanmiyyathul Islam Association secretary P B I Muhammad Ashraf led the event in Kozhikode.

The SKSSF state committee organised a mass anti-drug pledge immediately after the Eid prayers at mahalls under its jurisdiction across the state. SKSSF branch committees, mahal officials, khateebs, and madrasa representatives led the initiative, aiming to involve the entire mahal community in the fight against drug abuse and to spearhead awareness efforts in their respective areas.

Drug use, which disrupts social structures and cultural identity, has severe consequences, Samastha leaders said at a press conference.

Pledges against drug abuse administered

The solution lies in guiding the younger generation towards intellectual, cultural, and moral development while eliminating opportunities for vice, and integrating them into mainstream society,” the Samastha leaders said.

Beyond the festival-day campaign, SKSSF has planned various programmes to extend its outreach. In areas lacking anti-drug vigilance committees, SKSSF will take the initiative to establish them by involving public representatives and community leaders.