Pen strokes or pixels? The great debate around AI in art

Even in the early days of AI, its influence on art and human expression sparked debates. But the bigger question remains: Can technology really kill art, or is it just changing how we create and experience it?

"Art has always been manipulated and recreated in different ways; it’s not something new,” says veteran artist Tensing Joseph. “From ancient cave art to classical paintings like the Mona Lisa, artists have continually adopted compositions, materials, and colour schemes from older works. Recreating art with new tools doesn’t mean art is dead; it’s just part of the ongoing evolution of art history. When photography first emerged, people said the painting was dead. But photography became just another medium in the vast landscape of art. It’s the same with AI today. Technologies are just tools; they can’t replace human emotion, imagination, philosophical thought, or psychological expression. It’s the human that conceives and creates art.”

Murali Cheeroth, Chairperson of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, believes that when an artist has imagination and a strong concept, technology can be a powerful tool. However, he warns that celebrating mediocrity could be a real concern.

“A real artist always invents, innovates, explores, and experiments. If our education system encourages critical thinking and imagination, we don’t need to fear any tool. A tool is just a means of expression; it doesn’t control us — we control it. Good art and genuine creativity will never be destroyed. In many advanced countries, education is thoughtfully designed to teach technology responsibly. Instead of fearing AI, we should focus on how to use it creatively and meaningfully in art education,” he says.

Narayanankutty K, principal at the College of Fine Arts Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, shares a similar opinion about incorporating AI into art education.

He says, "Every tool we use in art has evolved over time. We cannot turn away from this. Instead, we must learn to use these tools in a way that makes them our own. A person without talent and creativity cannot do anything, even with the most advanced tools. They must know how to use them to improve the quality of their work because that’s what the industry demands."

He further points out that the new generation must learn these tools effectively. “Students who study art in traditional ways may have to compete globally with others who have mastered advanced technologies. Our art education syllabus does not yet include AI tools, but discussions are underway to revise it through the Kerala State Higher Education Council. A workshop planned for April will provide more clarity on this.”