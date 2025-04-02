A ratio problem that's plaguing T'Puram Medical College Hospital

Kerala’s highly acclaimed public health sector has often made headlines for its achievements. However, a closer look reveals several areas that need improvement, one of the most important being the shortage of staff.

This issue was highlighted by the recent CAG report, which noted a shortage of 1,160 doctors, 978 nurses, 716 paramedics, and 4,430 ‘other staff’ across government hospitals in Kerala.

In the case of doctor-to-population ratio on the basis of availability, only two districts – Pathanamthitta and Wayanad – fell under 1:4,000 or the ‘good’ category. Thiruvananthapuram, with a ratio of 1:5,158, was graded ‘poor’.

The CAG’s recommendations included:

* The government should assess the requirement of doctors and paramedical staff at different levels and regions and ensure the availability of human resources required as per the norms stipulated in Indian Public Health Standards/Aardram Mission.

* The government should take action to reduce the wide disparity in doctor to population ratio in the state by increasing the strength of doctors in the districts with the most adverse ratios.

While this issue has been discussed in the past, a few TNIE readers recently reached out to this reporter to highlight the issue of staff shortage, especially in the case of nurses, at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

“There are very few nurses here. Even during peak hours at night, just two nurses are responsible for at least 40 patients,” says Suresh Kumar (name changed), who was recently admitted to the Yellow Zone at the hospital. “The situation remains the same even when there are several accident cases.”

This made TNIE zoom in on the premier hospital. Notably, the emergency medicine department here was recently identified as one of the five centres of excellence in the country by a NITI Aayog-ICMR study. Earlier, the Centre had designated the SAT Hospital of the medical college as a centre of excellence for rare diseases as well.