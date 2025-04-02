Cheers & jeers: Bevco gets excise licence for premium outlet in Kochi Metro station

City residents will soon have more modern and convenient options to purchase liquor as the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) is all set to launch premium outlets at the Vyttila and Vadakkekotta metro stations.
According to a top official, Bevco has received the Excise licence for the Vyttila station outlet, while its application for the one at Vadakkekotta is “being processed”.
“The licencing procedures are expected to conclude by next week. Once approved, we will enter into a lease agreement with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) regarding the space. Then, activities such as interior works will be initiated,” the official tells TNIE.
The first premium outlet of the two will be located on the first floor of Vyttila metro station, with entry and exit points separate from those for commuters. “The Kochi Metro, known for its clean and secure premises, offers 24/7 CCTV surveillance and a safe commuting environment,” the official adds.
“By starting premium liquor outlets within metro stations, Bevco can ensure that customers — including tourists, corporate delegates, and IT professionals — have access to a world-class shopping experience.”
While this first-of-its-kind initiative is expected to bring substantial non-operational revenue to the Kochi Metro, it has also, understandably, drawn mixed reactions. TNIE analyses the key aspects and arguments.
Many believe the initiative will enhance Kochi’s liquor retail landscape, boost revenue, and enhance the city’s image as a modern metropolitan hub. As Kerala continues to attract global businesses and tourists, the introduction of premium liquor outlets in strategic locations could up the standard.
Ease of doing ‘booze’ness
With this move, supporters highlight, Kochi aligns itself with some global metro cities where premium liquor stores are integrated into transit hubs, catering to the needs of modern urban professionals and travellers.
“The novel concept should be viewed rationally rather than opposed blindly,” says G P Hari, an urban transport expert.
“The licence will only be granted if all conditions, such as the minimum distance from educational institutions, are met. Also, only premium liquor brands priced above Rs1,000 will be sold. Customers will not be allowed to open bottles inside the station or on metro premises. In other developed countries, liquor bottles are available even in grocery stores.”
The former additional general manager (urban transport) of Kochi Metro adds that the move will result in higher ridership in metro trains and also in first- and last-mile connectivity options such as autorickshaws.
Some believe the initiative will enhance the city’s appeal for tourism, business conferences, and the growing IT sector by improving access to quality liquor in a sophisticated setting.
“Kochi, a key hub for international tourists and business travellers, frequently hosts MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events,” says a top tour operator.
“However, visitors often struggle to purchase premium liquor due to the overcrowded and uninviting conditions of existing outlets. While airport duty-paid shops and high-end bars cater to some, their accessibility remains limited. With modern liquor stores at metro stations, tourists and corporate delegates will have a hassle-free option to purchase premium brands without the inconvenience of visiting congested outlets or paying exorbitant bar rates.”
Boost to nightlife?
Kochi’s IT sector, particularly the Infopark and SmartCity hubs, has been expanding rapidly, attracting young professionals and global tech firms. A vibrant nightlife is a key component of any major IT city, offering recreational and social engagement for professionals working long hours.
“By introducing premium liquor stores in secure and sophisticated metro station environments, Bevco is addressing the demand for a more refined experience,” says Anish Panthalani, president of Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees.
“IT professionals, many of whom work in shifts and prefer late-evening outings, will benefit from the accessibility of high-quality liquor in a controlled and safe setting, rather than the usual crowded outlets.”
Opposition and concerns
Not all are excited about the move. Some raise concerns about the initiative, questioning both its feasibility and social impact.
“Right now, commuters, especially women, can travel freely through the metro compounds. Saying that it is a premium outlet doesn’t mean anti-social elements will not drop by and cause trouble. We have been protesting against the move from the start,” says V C Jayendran, convener of Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations, an umbrella body of nearly 140 residents’ associations.
“There is also the issue of parking at stations like Vadakkekotta, which is in a heavily congested area. Moreover, some religious institutions are located within 50 metres of the station.”
There are questions about the viability of these liquor outlets as well. “While it is good to extend such facilities to the general public, I doubt how many tourists or travellers will actually use them,” says Abraham George, former Kerala Travel Mart president and a member of the Kerala Tourism Advisory Board.
“Tourists typically prefer to have a drink or two at the restaurants or hotels where they stay, often at destinations like Fort Kochi, for example.”
While the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether premium liquor in metro stations will pep up Kochi’s urban landscape or become another contested issue in the city’s development narrative.