Cheers & jeers: Bevco gets excise licence for premium outlet in Kochi Metro station

City residents will soon have more modern and convenient options to purchase liquor as the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) is all set to launch premium outlets at the Vyttila and Vadakkekotta metro stations.

According to a top official, Bevco has received the Excise licence for the Vyttila station outlet, while its application for the one at Vadakkekotta is “being processed”.

“The licencing procedures are expected to conclude by next week. Once approved, we will enter into a lease agreement with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) regarding the space. Then, activities such as interior works will be initiated,” the official tells TNIE.

The first premium outlet of the two will be located on the first floor of Vyttila metro station, with entry and exit points separate from those for commuters. “The Kochi Metro, known for its clean and secure premises, offers 24/7 CCTV surveillance and a safe commuting environment,” the official adds.

“By starting premium liquor outlets within metro stations, Bevco can ensure that customers — including tourists, corporate delegates, and IT professionals — have access to a world-class shopping experience.”

While this first-of-its-kind initiative is expected to bring substantial non-operational revenue to the Kochi Metro, it has also, understandably, drawn mixed reactions. TNIE analyses the key aspects and arguments.

Many believe the initiative will enhance Kochi’s liquor retail landscape, boost revenue, and enhance the city’s image as a modern metropolitan hub. As Kerala continues to attract global businesses and tourists, the introduction of premium liquor outlets in strategic locations could up the standard.