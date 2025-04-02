Congress MPs from Kerala in tight spot as Church toughens stand on Waqf Bill

KOCHI/KOTTAYAM : The Congress MPs from Kerala, especially the Christian members, are in a tight spot after the party took an official stand to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill, which will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

BJP has taken a stand in Kerala that the dispute over Munambam land between the Kerala State Waqf Board and 600-odd families, mostly Christians and Hindus, who are living in the 400 acres of land for generations, can be resolved in favour of the residents once the Bill is passed.

“The BJP is creating a false narrative that the people of Munambam will get their land immediately after the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed. A settlement to the Munambam dispute can come only through a verdict of the court, where the case is pending,” said a Congress MP, who wished not to be named. “What the BJP is trying to do is to divide Muslims and Christians through the Waqf Amendment Bill,” he said over the phone.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal made it clear in no uncertain terms that the party would oppose the Bill. “In the introduction stage itself, the INDIA alliance and all like-minded parties had a clear-cut stand on it. This Bill is targeted legislation and is fundamentally against Constitutional provisions. We are going to oppose the Bill... This is what has been decided unanimously by the INDIA alliance parties. We request other like-minded parties also to vote against this Bill...,” he said.

After Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) and Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) urged the Kerala MPs to vote in favour of the Bill, the Church-backed Deepika Daily on Tuesday wrote an editorial warning the parliamentarians that the future generations would hold them accountable if they fail to back the legislation.