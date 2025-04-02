How can accused demand CBI probe, Kerala HC asks actor Dileep

KOCHI: How can an accused in a case demand a CBI probe? A division bench of the Kerala High Court posed the question to actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the 2017 actor assault case, while hearing his plea challenging a single judge’s dismissal of his request for a CBI probe.

Dileep submitted that a CBI probe was essential to ensure fair and impartial investigation into all the aspects of the case, particularly the real nature of the incident and the conspiracy that led to the registration of the case.

He contended that though the chargesheet was filed on April 17, 2017, the mobile phone used to record the sexual assault had not been recovered, and the investigation should have continued to locate the device.

The division bench remarked, “You (Dileep) are using this writ petition as a defence for the trial.” The prosecutor submitted that the trial had been completed and the prosecution’s arguments were over.

In fact, Dileep did not pursue the matter for the past six years, and there was no point in keeping it pending. Observing that the case had been repeatedly adjourned over the years, the court posted it for final hearing on April 7.