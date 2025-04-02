'Kazhakam' staff resigns amid 'caste discrimination' claims in Kerala's Koodalmanikyam temple

THRISSUR: A 'kazhakam' employee of the famed Koodalmanikyam temple here has resigned citing personal reasons, following allegations of caste discrimination.

Balu, who was recruited for 'kazhakam' duties by the state-run Devaswom Recruitment Board, submitted his resignation to the Devaswom administrator on Tuesday evening, sources said on Wednesday.

'Kazhakam' refers to a designated group within the temple hierarchy tasked with preparing garlands and performing other ceremonial chores.

The resignation of the Ezhava community man from the temple job has once again brought to the fore the issue of alleged caste discrimination existing in the state, especially in temples.

Reacting to the development, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said Balu was recruited in accordance with all prescribed rules and norms.

"The government wants him to continue in the recruited post. We have already informed Balu that the government will provide him necessary support. But, he tendered his resignation on Tuesday," he told the media in Madurai.

According to the minister, Balu has expressed his willingness to continue if he was shifted to a clerical post from the 'kazhakam" duties.

In the resignation letter, the employee, who was on leave following the controversies, cited personal and health reasons to quit the job.

The minister also assured that whenever Balu wants to come back and join the kazhakam post, the government would ensure him an opportunity.

A Devaswom Recruitment Board official clarified that the resignation was a personal decision taken by the individual and the board had nothing to do with it.