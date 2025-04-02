Kerala family’s plea for info on missing cat ‘Simba’ moves netizens

KOZHIKODE: Four years ago, when their father Riyas gifted them Simba, Riffa, Risha and Risal were ecstatic. Within no time, the cat, a Russian breed, became an inseparable part of their lives.

When the family from Karikamkulam in Kozhikode lost Riyas last year, Simba became their source of comfort, joy and solace.

Now, the family is facing another tragedy. Simba has been missing from their home since Friday, and the family has been looking everywhere for it. A video of them pleading for their pet’s return went viral on social media in no time, with thousands extending their support to the family to help them find Simba.

As per the family, the incident occurred when guests arrived at their home late at night. The gate was accidentally left open, allowing Simba and another cat to slip out. A frantic search was launched immediately with neighbours and locals, all fond of Simba, joining in. However, despite scouring the surrounding areas, none could find any trace of the beloved feline.

Faseela, wife of the late Riyas, has been tirelessly following up on leads after sharing about Simba’s disappearance on social media. Though several people called claiming to have spotted the feline, each lead ended in disappointment for the family.

Yet, they remain hopeful. “Simba is a part of our family, a cherished memory of Riyas. We will not give up until we find him,” says Faseela. She and her children continue their relentless search, appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“Losing Simba feels like losing Riyas all over again. We won’t stop searching until we bring him home,” says Faseela. The family has urged anyone who spots Simba or has any details regarding his whereabouts to contact the family at 9847017003.