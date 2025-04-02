‘Made in Kerala’ boats making waves in India and beyond, orders pour in

KOCHI: Kerala is becoming a boat manufacturing hub, especially in the small vessel category, as evidenced by the number of boatyards operating in the state. As per the statistics from the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB), the authority has issued accreditations to around 80 to 85 boatyards in Kerala, most of them concentrated in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam. And many of these boatyards boast of orders not only from other states but also countries like Canada and Israel.

Joy Jacob, the CEO of Matha Marines located at Nettoor, says Kerala’s boat-building industry has shown significant improvement. “We are experiencing steady demand from private individuals and successfully supplying boats to meet their needs,” Jacob tells TNIE.

According to him, their boats are in high demand, not only within India but also globally. “We have been successfully supplying our boats to various states. We have also been receiving inquiries from international clients. We are excited about the prospect of expanding our exports and making our presence felt in the global market,” he says.

Aiswarya Joseph of Aismar Boat Builders, which has a legacy tracing back to the Portuguese era, says the same. She says orders from other state governments are pouring in, especially those from their tourism department and water transport authorities.

“There are not as many orders from within Kerala,” she says. For both Matha Marines and Aismar Boat Builders, a big chunk of their revenue comes from orders received from other states and exports.

Aiswarya says the entry of new players in the sector is a pointer towards the market’s health. She says theirs was the first boatyard to build a fibreglass houseboat in India, in 2002.

“We also built Kerala’s first Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) approved seagoing passenger fibreglass catamaran, besides building and delivering India’s first IRS passenger fibreglass restaurant boat. It was made for a private party in Dubai. The vessel was taken in a single voyage to its operational location,” says Aiswarya. The catamaran was built for `3.5 crore. Aismar has also built boats for the Indian Navy.