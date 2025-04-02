Malayalam film actors under scanner after hybrid ganja bust

ALAPPUZHA: Two individuals were arrested on Tuesday night for possession and supply of hybrid ganja in Alappuzha. Following the arrest, several Malayalam film actors have come under the scanner, as excise officials seek to uncover linkages between drug networks and film personalities.

The Excise Department’s Special Investigation Team apprehended Thasleema Sulthana alias Christina of Chennai and Feroze, a native of Mannancherry, Alappuzha, with three kilograms of hybrid ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore. The arrests took place at a resort in Omanapuzha, Alappuzha, on Tuesday night.

Thasleema, who has a history of criminal involvement, reportedly confessed to supplying drugs to several Malayalam cinema stars before bringing the remaining stock to Alappuzha.

Excise Deputy Commissioner S Vinodkumar confirmed that digital evidence has been recovered, supporting the claim of film industry involvement. “We have obtained WhatsApp chats and other digital records that indicate the role of certain film personalities. Their names will be revealed following a detailed investigation,” he said.