Malayalam film actors under scanner after hybrid ganja bust

ALAPPUZHA: Two individuals were arrested on Tuesday night for possession and supply of hybrid ganja in Alappuzha. Following the arrest, several Malayalam film actors have come under the scanner, as excise officials seek to uncover linkages between drug networks and film personalities.
The Excise Department’s Special Investigation Team apprehended Thasleema Sulthana alias Christina of Chennai and Feroze, a native of Mannancherry, Alappuzha, with three kilograms of hybrid ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore. The arrests took place at a resort in Omanapuzha, Alappuzha, on Tuesday night.
Thasleema, who has a history of criminal involvement, reportedly confessed to supplying drugs to several Malayalam cinema stars before bringing the remaining stock to Alappuzha.
Excise Deputy Commissioner S Vinodkumar confirmed that digital evidence has been recovered, supporting the claim of film industry involvement. “We have obtained WhatsApp chats and other digital records that indicate the role of certain film personalities. Their names will be revealed following a detailed investigation,” he said.
According to officials the drug, cultivated in Thailand, was initially brought to Ernakulam from Bengaluru.
The accused duo traveled to Alappuzha in a rented car, accompanied by Thasleema’s children. Acting on a tip-off, excise officers raided the resort and confiscated the drugs.
Authorities are now scrutinising Thasleema’s mobile phone to identify others linked to the case. Officials believe that she has links within the film industry that facilitated the drug trade.
Notably, Thasleema was previously arrested in a separate case for allegedly aiding in the sexual assault of a young woman who had come to Chennai to pursue a career in acting. This latest revelation further underscores her ties to the entertainment industry.
Excise officers have warned about the severe potency of hybrid ganja, which is cultivated using hydroponic techniques to enhance its intoxicating effects.
They noted that it is even more dangerous than MDMA, a well-known psychotropic drug. This marks one of the largest seizures of hybrid ganja outside of airports in recent times.
Authorities are expected to summon individuals linked to the recovered digital evidence as they probe the larger links behind the supply chain.
The duo was arrested by a team led by Circle Inspector Mahesh.