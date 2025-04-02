No hope for comeback in Bengal and Tripura in the near future; CPM’s focus to protect Kerala

MADURAI: Having realized that it won't be possible to make an immediate comeback in its erstwhile strongholds of West Bengal and Tripura, the primary focus of the CPM will be to protect its sole remaining turf in the country - Kerala.
This gains significance, especially in view of the party assessment that the CPM has been losing its base to BJP-RSS, including in Kerala.
As the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to begin its 24th Congress in Madurai on Wednesday, the Kerala CPM will have a major say in any decisions taken. Ensuring a suitable political climate for a third term for the Left government in the state is bound to be a major point of discussion in the Madurai Congress.
With the BJP-RSS eating into the Left's political space onground, the approach needs to be revised accordingly, pointed out a central committee member.
A section in the party also demands that it's time the CPM repositioned itself in West Bengal, especially in view of the Trinamool Congress encroaching upon its vote base. Even Left voters prefer TMC in Bengal, he rued.
"As of now, the CPM is not in a position to make a comeback either in West Bengal or in Tripura. In such a scenario, it's of utmost importance that the Left government in Kerala gets a third term. That alone will energize the party to even think about a transition in the other two strategic states," said the leader.
Discussions on the political resolution and organisational report will look at bringing back its mass base in these two states. "Till the time there's a BJP government at the Centre, we won't be able to make any progress in Tripura, as Left cadres fail to turn up for voting, due to increasing violence. Similarly in West Bengal, when it comes to the BJP vs anti-BJP tussle, TMC becomes the natural alternative. Even Left cadres vote for Trinamool," pointed out a CC member.
Though there are demands that the party should re-evaluate its approach towards TMC, the West Bengal CPM is not keen on the same.
In short, a major focus will be on Kerala and its Left government. The Kerala CPM has already given its approval to the Left government's ambitious 'Novel pathways for new Kerala,' which proposes a slew of new initiatives, including privatisation and a disinvestment drive in PSUs to tide over the financial crisis.
Repositioning itself and revising its political approach towards the INDIA Bloc, in view of the new political climate would be another key area. Politburo coordinator Prakash Karat has already pointed out that the Opposition alliance lacks clarity. Moreover, the initial draft of the political revolution has expressed concerns over the party losing its political space to the Opposition platform. Discussions would also take into consideration that the CPM is fighting INDIA block parties, Congress and TMC in Kerala and WB.
How to effectively counter the BJP government at the Centre and measures to protect federalism, in view of the financial constraints, too will figure centrally in the debates. Reviving mass and class struggles, failure to implement earlier decisions are also expected to be discussed in detail. Confined to a limited political space in the country, the CPM is set for showcasing the Kerala model as an national alternative.