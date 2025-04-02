Sabarimala temple opened for festivals

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple was opened on Tuesday for 18 days to celebrate annual and Vishu festivals. Melsanthi Arunkumar Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan and Kandararu Rajivaru. No rituals were performed at the sreekovil in the evening.

Darshan for devotees are restricted to those who possess virtual queue passes and should undergo verification at the counters at Pampa Anjaneya auditorium before the gate at Pampa. However, devotees will be allowed for darshan with spot passes issued at the special counters set up at Nilakkal and Pampa.

Kodiyettu ceremony, marking the beginning of the 10-day annual festival, will be held between 9.30am and 10.30am on Wednesday. It will be performed under the leadership of thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan in the presence of Kandararu Rajivaru and the melsanthi. Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth and members G Sundaresan and A Ajikumar will be present on the occasion. After the ceremony, feast will be offered to devotees.