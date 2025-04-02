Vadakkupurathupattu to commence at Vaikom temple on April 2 after 12 years

KOTTAYAM: The Vadakkupurathupattu, a sacred ritual performed only once every 12 years at the Vaikom Sree Mahadeva Temple, is set to commence on Wednesday. According to authorities, arrangements are in place to perform the ritual.

The Kodiarchana, a ritual being held as part of the Vadakkupurathupattu, has been ongoing since March 17. The rituals will come to a close with ‘Valiya Guruthi’ ceremony on April 13.

Legend has it that during the rule of the Vadakkunkur Rajas, a devastating epidemic struck Vaikom many years ago, resulting in numerous casualties. The story goes that the Devi appeared before the Raja and promised to manifest on the northern side of the Vaikom Mahadevar Temple for 12 days following Meenabharani. Special Kodiarchana offerings will be made to Vaikkathappan for 27 days, corresponding to the 27 stars, in conjunction with the Vadakkupurathupattu.

The 12-day-long ritual, held in the temple’s northern courtyard, is dedicated to appeasing Goddess Bhadrakali. It involves the intricate drawing of kalams, which are elaborate sketches of the goddess made using five colours, and performance of special pujas and pattu (devotional songs). The final day’s portrait will be the largest of its kind in the state, according to the organisers.