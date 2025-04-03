Aerial ladder to give fire force a leg-up to combat highrise blaze in Kerala

KOCHI: After more than a decade of waiting, the fire and rescue services department is set to acquire a mechanised aerial ladder, significantly enhancing its ability to combat fire in highrises. While the department has yet to finalise its deployment location, Kochi is the likely choice due to its higher concentration of skyscrapers.

Last year, the department issued a global tender for the procurement of aerial ladders, with Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems, representing Finnish firm Bronto Skylift, emerging as the lowest bidder. Following this, the fire and rescue services director sought the state government’s approval for the purchase. The green light was granted on March 18.

“This is one of the most crucial procurements for the department. We have been requesting an aerial ladder since 2014, as we currently lack adequate firefighting capabilities for highrises,” an official said.

Mounted on a heavy-duty truck, the aerial ladder can extend up to 60m, reaching the equivalent of a 25-storey building. It features 360-degree rotation, allowing firefighters to access upper floors efficiently. The ladder is also equipped with a spiral rescue chute for evacuating people from high elevations, advanced sensors and interlocks for safe operation, and high-volume foam spraying capabilities.

“While neighbouring states already have aerial firefighting ladders, the one we are acquiring will be among the tallest in the country. The supplier will begin fabrication once the order is placed and the ladder is expected to be delivered in six months,” the official said.