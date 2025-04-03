‘Communication between parents, children on sexuality low’: Study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just three among 262 teenagers interviewed as part of a research study had good knowledge on sexual and reproductive health (SRH) matters.

The research paper “Parental communication on sexual and reproductive health: An adolescent perspective in Kerala” by Prof Sijimol Mathew of Mar Sleeva College of Nursing, Palai, was published in the Asian Journal of Pregnancy and Childbirth recently.

Only 44% of teenagers ever had a discussion with their parents on such matters. Among them, 57.4% said such conversations occurred rarely. Pubertal changes and menarche were the most reported topics of discussion.

Only a quarter of the parents talked to their children about sexual abuse, 16.5% on sexually transmitted diseases like HIV and 10.4% on contraceptives.

“Unlike many other states, Kerala is yet to have a curriculum-based SRH education. Most of the parents are reluctant to discuss sexuality matters with children, making the situation worse,” opined Dr Namitha Subrahmanyam, vice-principal of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church College of Nursing who guided the research.