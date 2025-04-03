Flashback to an op to capture the ‘cobra’ of south Indian hash oil mafia

A senior excise official tells TNIE that Shaji’s “shrewdness helped him escape” this dire situation.

“It seemed to be the end of the road for Shaji. But he clawed back to life in his own inimitable manner. He threw himself against the glass panel of the hotel room where he was held hostage and landed on the ground,” he says.

When local residents called the police, Shaji feigned a drunken brawl with friends and complained of chest pain. The police took him to a nearby hospital. Unaware of his true identity, they maintained lax security.

Shaji seized the opportunity. “He asked the policeman accompanying him to fetch a towel. When the guy returned, Shaji was long gone,” the excise officer says.

Though the agencies repeatedly came close to nabbing him, his use of multiple aliases confounded them. “Moreover, he had a knack for networking. Apart from forging camaraderie with criminal elements in remote Indian states, he cultivated well-wishers within the force as well. While conducting a background study of Shaji, we found that even the record of his first criminal case was missing,” says the officer.

Despite being on the run, he continued to oversee drug consignments trafficked to distant countries through various south Indian ports.

His luck finally ran out in October 2024, when excise officials received a tip-off about his presence near Madurai.

They scanned hotels in the area, but found no trace of him. Just as they began to believe he had yet again slipped through their fingers, they spotted a man exiting a nearby hotel via the rear door, his face covered to avoid detection.

Excise Inspector G Krishnakumar, who now heads a special enforcement squad, recounts the moment they captured him: “On seeing us, he fled and darted into thorny bushes nearby. We followed him and, after a prolonged search — during which we sustained injuries from the thorns — we finally managed to nab him.”

Another team member recalls Shaji “playing smooth and smart” during interrogation. “He knew the grilling game. Eventually, however, he divulged crucial information about his network,” he says.

“We can easily call him a kingpin of narco trade in south India. Following his arrest, there was indeed a dip in hash oil smuggling.”