Hearty beats: Swaying to the timeless rhythm of Kerala's melam

The heat in April and May is intense, but even stronger is the fervour of festivals in Kerala during this season. And they are never complete without the pulsating beats of percussion.

Instruments such as the chenda, thimila, madhalam, idakka, ilathalam, kuzhal, and kombu come together to create a rhythmic intensity that is intoxicating. Despite a generation more exposed to western and now oriental influences, when percussion takes centre stage at Kerala’s festivals, everything else takes a backseat.

“I have been to a lot of EDM and rave parties. None gives an exhilaration like our melam (percussion ensemble),” says Vinod Ambady, a wildlife explorer. “I left the corporate world to take sanctuary in the woods. The only thing that still draws me back to city life are grand melams. After a point, they become addictive — even the noise made by ceiling fans will sound rhythmic.”

Management professional Bijeesh S also gushes as he speaks about melam. “It’s a fiesta. And yet, people go searching for rhythm elsewhere,” he says.

“It’s not just the beats — it’s the entire atmosphere that captivates me. I go hyphy as the percussion crescendo peaks. Even my 10-year-old son now joins me in my pooram outings.”

This excitement spills onto social media, too, where numerous groups celebrate Kerala’s percussion traditions — Panchari melam, Pandi melam, Shinkari melam, Panchavadyam, Thayambaka, etc.

Online groups keep enthusiasts updated on festival schedules and the leading performers. “There are also WhatsApp groups where fans organise regular sessions to revel in the beats,” says Udayan Namboothiri, a popular Thayambaka artist.

The history of melam can be traced back to the 15th century. “Before that, they were primarily part of temple rituals,” says Manoj Kuroor, a writer and researcher in Kerala’s ritual art history.

“The richness of Kerala’s tala (rhythm) schemes makes it distinct from the rest of south India’s beat system. It was originally a part of the tantric worship system in temples. However, after the 15th century, the artform took on an entertainment aspect. Initially, percussion arts were restricted to specific communities permitted inside temples. But when they moved to open fields, they became an inclusive spectacle where everyone, regardless of caste or creed, could gather and enjoy the thrill of the beats.”

Over time, different schools of percussion evolved, with certain regions becoming renowned for their signature styles. Peruvanam village, for instance, produced some of the greatest percussion legends.

Alongside, the Kathakali percussion tradition also flourished. Even today, the doyen of Thayambaka, Mattannur Sankarankutty Asan, is celebrated for his expertise in Kathakali percussion.

This vibrant tradition thrived until the 1970s, when interest waned, and the artform entered a period of decline. Many percussion artists faced financial struggles, and temple-related activities diminished.