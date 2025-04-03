Idukki’s rich history coming alive at Settlement Memorial Museum; opening soon, says DTPC

IDUKKI: In the 20th century, Idukki witnessed a large-scale migration of settler farmers from various parts of the state. Braving the climatic conditions and the threat of wild animals, the settlers made a living high up the hills and valleys. Many faced evictions, resulting in massive protests and hunger strikes in later years.
This rich history of migration in Idukki’s high ranges and the life of the people there are finding a realistic depiction in the Settlement Memorial Museum being set up by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) near the Idukki arch dam.
With the first phase of work -- which began in 2019 -- completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, the tourism village will be opened to visitors soon, a DTPC official said. Installations and sculptures have been arranged at seven different locations in the tourism village.
“The statue of a farmer wearing an areca leaf cap is sculpted at the entrance to the tourism village. The sculpture stands 36.5-feet high on a cement base,” the official said.
The installations also feature the struggles of migrant farmers and the protests led by A K Gopalan (AKG) and Father Vadakkan in Idukki.
“The residents’ battle with wild animals and natural calamities, like landslides, which have taken a toll on the peaceful life of the local communities, too find resonance in the installation themes,” the official said.
The life-sized sculptures of humans and animals are the most remarkable feature of all the artistic creations in the museum. The final installation is that of a picturesque village where the dwellers go about their daily chores. The story told through the sculptures thus ends on a happy note. Visitors can enjoy the art works placed in the open through a two-kilometre walk along a laterite stone pathway.
The Settlement Memorial Museum, which provides for a deep understanding of Idukki’s rich history, will be a novel experience for visitors to the famed arch dam. A garden and a park for children will be built in the second phase of the project, the DTPC official said.