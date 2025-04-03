Idukki’s rich history coming alive at Settlement Memorial Museum; opening soon, says DTPC

IDUKKI: In the 20th century, Idukki witnessed a large-scale migration of settler farmers from various parts of the state. Braving the climatic conditions and the threat of wild animals, the settlers made a living high up the hills and valleys. Many faced evictions, resulting in massive protests and hunger strikes in later years.

This rich history of migration in Idukki’s high ranges and the life of the people there are finding a realistic depiction in the Settlement Memorial Museum being set up by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) near the Idukki arch dam.

With the first phase of work -- which began in 2019 -- completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, the tourism village will be opened to visitors soon, a DTPC official said. Installations and sculptures have been arranged at seven different locations in the tourism village.

“The statue of a farmer wearing an areca leaf cap is sculpted at the entrance to the tourism village. The sculpture stands 36.5-feet high on a cement base,” the official said.