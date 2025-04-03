IRCTC to launch budget flight packages to pilgrim centres from Kerala

KOCHI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching holiday tour packages from Kerala, featuring visits to significant Hindu pilgrimage centres in North India, as well as destinations in Nepal and Sri Lanka. The flight packages will operate from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

One of the highlights is a 5-day flight package to popular pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi (Kashi), Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, departing from Kochi on April 15. Additionally, the Chardham flight package encompasses the revered pilgrimage centres of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. This package starts at Rs 40,650 per person and will depart from Thiruvananthapuram on April 21. The Chardham journey covers not only the pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand but also includes visits to Haridwar and Rishikesh.

“More than just a pilgrimage, this 13-day tour allows travellers to experience the stunning scenery of the Himalayan foothills. The trip, which departs from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on June 10, starts at Rs 61,900 per person, covering all expenses,” said an IRCTC official.

Nepal air travel package

A 6-day air travel package that includes visits to pilgrimage sites and tourist attractions in Nepal will depart from Kochi on May 22. The total cost for this package, inclusive of all expenses, is Rs 61,800 per person.

Sri Lanka Ramayana tour

The 7-day Sri Lanka air travel package combines visits to scenic locations and significant holy places mentioned in the Ramayana. This tour will depart on May 24, with a total price of Rs 63,300 per person.