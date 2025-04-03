Kerala Health minister to meet trade union representatives, ASHA workers today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to resolve the ongoing strike by ASHA workers, Health Minister Veena George has invited representatives of all trade unions for discussions on Thursday. The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm at her office, will include members of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), which is spearheading the protest outside the Secretariat, along with representatives from CITU and INTUC.

The invitation follows the minister’s discussions with the Centre on Tuesday. KAHWA state president V K Sadanandan expressed optimism about the talks, stating that if the government meets their demands -- unlike in previous negotiations -- the 52-day-long protest could finally come to an end.

Earlier talks had failed to yield results, as the minister was unable to commit to their key demands. Despite the government acknowledging the legitimacy of their concerns, there was no concrete decision on crucial issues, including raising the monthly honorarium to Rs 21,000 and providing a Rs 5 lakh retirement benefit.

Following multiple unsuccessful rounds of talks, ASHA workers launched an indefinite strike on March 20.

Some KAHWA leaders remain sceptical about the outcome of the minister’s recent meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Delhi. State vice-president S Mini said the protest will continue unless the government offers a written commitment to their demands.