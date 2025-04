KOCHI: The Kerala government’s decision to install Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras across highways to crack down on traffic offences, a move that had stirred up controversy over its huge cost, is paying dividends.

The latest figures reveal that 98 lakh offenders were caught and the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) issued fines amounting to Rs 631 crore since the AI cameras were installed in June 2023. Of this, around Rs 400 crore has been collected.

In the fiscal that ended March 31, 2025, fines to the tune of Rs 273 crore were imposed through e-challans for traffic violations detected by the camera. Of this, around Rs 150 crore has been collected by the department so far. The remaining amount will be collected over the next few months.

Since the cameras’ installation, the MVD has collected over Rs 400 crore in fines for various offences, officials told TNIE.

“There is definitely a significant positive impact. Now, people are more conscious about the fact that they are under surveillance and try to follow rules more diligently,” said Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam.

Riding without helmets most detected violation

The transport commissioner said at least 10% more AI cameras should be installed for maximum coverage in the state. Nagaraju said more cameras would be installed on the new stretch of NH66 and state highways.

The fully automated traffic enforcement system was brought in by the MVD as part of ‘Safe Kerala’ project. A total of 726 cameras were installed across major traffic hotspots in the state at a cost of Rs 230 crore. The project includes 675 AI cameras, four speed cameras, four mobile speed cameras, 18 red light cameras and 25 parking cameras. Barring 4-5% of the cameras that are under maintenance, the rest are live 24 hours, Nagaraju said.

Riding without helmet is the most detected violation. Driving without fastening seat belts and triple riding on two-wheelers are next.

While the MVD is collecting a significant amount as fines, the question whether AI cameras have helped in reducing road accidents remains. “From the numbers, we understand that enforcement has been tightened, yet the final debate should be on its impact on road accidents; how much the changes have helped reduce the deaths,” said D Dhanuraj, chairman of Centre for Public Policy Research, a Kochi-based thinktank.