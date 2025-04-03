Tribometer by CET scholars in Kerala bags patent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers at the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) have invented a tribometer that could pave the way for enhancing the efficiency and durability of automobile engines and a slew of other machines having reciprocating-sliding motion. A tribometer is a scientific instrument used to measure mainly friction, wear and lubricity between contacting surfaces under controlled conditions.

The invention, ‘Pin-on Reciprocating Plate Tribometer With Provision for Changing Stroke Length’, has won the CET researchers a patent from the Union government. It measures friction and wear-loss in metallic materials having relative reciprocating motion with larger stroke length.

It was developed under the guidance of Prof Rajeev V R of CET’s mechanical engineering department. The team included research scholars Harish T V and Premkumar J along with Unnikrishnan G, lab instructor of CET.

“The tribometer is capable of providing stroke lengths ranging from 50 mm to 200 mm for tribotesting,” explained Rajeev, who guided the project.

Team came up with invention in a yr

“Depending on the stroke length, the tribometer can test specimens at a maximum average speed of 3m/sec,” Rajeev said.

According to him, induced vibration is a major issue faced during friction and wear testing with reciprocating tribometers. However, CET’s tribometer has a provision to assess the induced vibrations as well in real-time.

“By accurately assessing the wear and coefficient of friction of the interacting materials, manufacturers could come up with new materials that could decrease these two factors and make engines and machines more durable and efficient,” Rajeev said. Also, CET’s tribometer is unique as it accurately assesses the wear and vibration through real-time simulation, he said.

Specimens made from all types of metals, alloys and composites can be tested in the newly developed tribometer. It took a year for the research team to come up with the invention using funds from the Centre for Engineering Research and Development (CERD) under the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Though the patent application was filed in May 2020, it was awarded in March 2025, making it the 12th patent for CET.