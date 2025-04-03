UDF, Left MPs oppose Waqf Bill tooth and nail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting aside political differences, UDF and LDF MPs from Kerala ignored the Christian Church’s warning and opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. All the MPs from the state who spoke, barring Union minister Suresh Gopi, questioned the BJP government’s intention in bringing in the bill.

Invoking German poet Martin Neimoller’s poem ‘First They Came’, CPM MP K Radhakrishnan sought to remind the supporters of the bill that “if the BJP government is after the Muslims today, they would definitely come after those who are supporting the bill tomorrow.”

Radhakrishnan told the House that in 1987, the Hindutva forces had orchestrated a large protest in Kerala by propagating that a Christian was elected to the Devaswom board.

“However, later it turned out that though his name sounded Christian, he was indeed a Hindu,” the CPM member said and drew Suresh Gopi’s attention to the incident.