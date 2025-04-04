Bid to ignite communal tension, says Kerala LoP V D Satheesan

KOCHI: leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on both the Union and state governments, accusing certain forces of attempting to ignite communal tension by falsely linking the Munambam issue with the Waqf Bill.

He said that the opposition maintains its stance that the land in Munambam is not Waqf property and that the issue could not be resolved through amendments to the Waqf Bill. The amendment is part of the Sangh Parivar’s agenda to deprive the rights of a particular religious community and betray them, he said.

Speaking to reporters after the remembrance and award ceremony for former state finance minister K T George, Satheesan asserted that if a different government were in power in Kerala, the Munambam issue could be resolved within 10 minutes.

“Some are trying to link the Munambam issue with the Waqf Bill, but even Union Minister Kiren Rijiju himself has clarified that the Bill does not have retrospective effect. Then how will the newly passed Waqf Bill help the people of Munambam?” he questioned.