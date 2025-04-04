Daring side of theyyam that leaves performers scarred, forgotten in Kerala

KANNUR: A mesmerising yet perilous art form, theyyam involves fierce and daring moves that leave audiences captivated. A century ago, foreigners referred to theyyam as the “devil dance” due to its striking visuals and aggressive performance style. Over the years, costumes and makeup have evolved, becoming simpler and more visually appealing. However, the intensity of the performances remains unchanged, with artists continuing their self-inflicted, high-risk acts.
Ottakolam and gulikan performers, for instance, leap from great heights onto beds of ember, their faces and chests exposed. This often results in severe injuries, including fractures and burns to the ribs, eyes, and face. Bappiriyan theyyam climbs coconut trees and descends inverted. The performance of Kathivanoor Veeran continues for two days in which the artist performs dangerous acts. Theechamundy and other similar theyya kolam performances involve walking on embers with little protection.
Despite the dangers, competition among artists drives them to push the limits. Many in Malabar still bear the scars of these extreme performances, living reminders of the risks inherent in this ancient tradition. Kunjara Peruvannan, who lost a leg following an injury sustained during an ottakolam performance, is testament to the dangers these artists encounter.
A seasoned performer, Shanu Peruvannan led 2023-24 in terms of Kathivanoor Veeran appearances. This season, however, he has been confined to the bed due to a knee injury sustained during a performance. “Last year, I was so busy that I barely had time to go home. I suffered multiple minor injuries, but I kept performing. During one Kathivanoor Veeran act, I injured my knee, but due to the packed schedule, I couldn’t rest. I continued performing despite the pain. When the season ended, I finally consulted a doctor and realised that I have a torn ligament. Surgery was my only option. A month ago, I underwent the procedure, and was advised complete bed rest. I won’t be able to perform this season,” Shanu told TNIE.
The risk of injury to theyyam artists has worsened due to modern challenges, according to Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi programme officer, writer and researcher Anil Kumar. “Climate change, loss of agricultural traditions, and the large-scale templeization of kavus negatively impact the health of artists. Every possible physical danger exists in today’s performances.”
Anil noted that the number of extreme acts has increased in recent years. “Competition among artists and the pressure to gain recognition by embellishing their attire with silk and bangles take a toll on their bodies. Once their health deteriorates, an artist becomes irrelevant in the theyyam world. Those unable to perform are left in obscurity, relegated to the backstage,” he observed.
The lack of insurance coverage and government support have further hindered the well-being of performers. “Theyyam artists only have small community-level groups, which lack the strength to provide welfare support. The Kerala Folklore Academy has funds for health grants, but it can only support about ten applicants, while more than 200 apply each year. Compared with other art forms, theyyam receives far less government recognition,” he said.
As theyyam artists continue to push their bodies to the limits, they stand at a crossroads -- between devotion to an ancient tradition and the stark reality of neglect. Their fiery leaps and fearless feats captivate audiences, but once the drums fall silent, many are left nursing wounds in solitude.
Without urgent intervention -- be it in the form of insurance, financial aid, or government recognition -- these performers risk fading into obscurity, their sacrifices unacknowledged. If theyyam is to thrive for future generations, it must not only be revered as an art form but also safeguarded as a livelihood. After all, behind every dazzling spectacle is a human body bearing the weight of both legacy and pain.