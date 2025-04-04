Daring side of theyyam that leaves performers scarred, forgotten in Kerala

KANNUR: A mesmerising yet perilous art form, theyyam involves fierce and daring moves that leave audiences captivated. A century ago, foreigners referred to theyyam as the “devil dance” due to its striking visuals and aggressive performance style. Over the years, costumes and makeup have evolved, becoming simpler and more visually appealing. However, the intensity of the performances remains unchanged, with artists continuing their self-inflicted, high-risk acts.

Ottakolam and gulikan performers, for instance, leap from great heights onto beds of ember, their faces and chests exposed. This often results in severe injuries, including fractures and burns to the ribs, eyes, and face. Bappiriyan theyyam climbs coconut trees and descends inverted. The performance of Kathivanoor Veeran continues for two days in which the artist performs dangerous acts. Theechamundy and other similar theyya kolam performances involve walking on embers with little protection.

Despite the dangers, competition among artists drives them to push the limits. Many in Malabar still bear the scars of these extreme performances, living reminders of the risks inherent in this ancient tradition. Kunjara Peruvannan, who lost a leg following an injury sustained during an ottakolam performance, is testament to the dangers these artists encounter.

A seasoned performer, Shanu Peruvannan led 2023-24 in terms of Kathivanoor Veeran appearances. This season, however, he has been confined to the bed due to a knee injury sustained during a performance. “Last year, I was so busy that I barely had time to go home. I suffered multiple minor injuries, but I kept performing. During one Kathivanoor Veeran act, I injured my knee, but due to the packed schedule, I couldn’t rest. I continued performing despite the pain. When the season ended, I finally consulted a doctor and realised that I have a torn ligament. Surgery was my only option. A month ago, I underwent the procedure, and was advised complete bed rest. I won’t be able to perform this season,” Shanu told TNIE.

The risk of injury to theyyam artists has worsened due to modern challenges, according to Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi programme officer, writer and researcher Anil Kumar. “Climate change, loss of agricultural traditions, and the large-scale templeization of kavus negatively impact the health of artists. Every possible physical danger exists in today’s performances.”