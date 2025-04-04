Kerala CPM calls for immediate action against BJP's growing influence on Christian minorities

MADURAI: The CPM party congress emphasised the need for immediate steps to resist the BJP’s growing influence across the country, especially its attempts to enter the party's political space, including among Christian minorities.
On the second day of the party meet, discussions primarily focused on countering the BJP-RSS Hindutva campaign.
A senior leader warned, “BJP and right-wing politics have strengthened across the country except in Kerala. In the last LS poll, it was proved that Hindutva forces are finding a foothold in Kerala too. A section of Left votes too have gone their way. That needs to be kept in mind.”
Criticism was directed at the Central Committee (CC) for its failure to publicise the Kerala government’s achievements across other parts of the country. Earlier in the day, KK Ragesh, speaking on behalf of Kerala, highlighted government initiatives such as K-FON and the Nava Kerala movement. This backdrop led to strong reactions from delegates.
Representatives from Uttar Pradesh raised concerns that the Kerala government’s performance was not being effectively communicated to other regions.
They said such efforts would have aided the party’s expansion. Delegates from Jharkhand, however, praised Kerala for electing consecutive CPM governments.
Concerns were also raised by a Telangana delegate over the party’s failure to ensure women’s representation and to establish a unified Left front.
Meanwhile, West Bengal delegates expressed worry over the strengthening of extremist Islamic organisations in the state. They noted that the BJP’s rise in the region inadvertently benefits such outfits.
The Kerala CPM called for national-level Left unity, with Anil Kumar stating, “This is essential, especially in the backdrop of ongoing discussions over a common platform.”
The party also acknowledged its failure to defend cultural spaces, which it said were increasingly being taken over by Hindutva forces. “While focusing on the economic and political struggle, the party failed to effectively resist Hindutva forces occupying the cultural space. Efforts in this direction – through libraries, cinemas and art platforms – should be carried out,” said a CC member.
Additionally, general discussions were held on the 75-year age limit for leaders. Some delegates argued during group discussions that such a criterion does not exist in other parts of the world and should be reconsidered.