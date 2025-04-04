Kerala CPM calls for immediate action against BJP's growing influence on Christian minorities

MADURAI: The CPM party congress emphasised the need for immediate steps to resist the BJP’s growing influence across the country, especially its attempts to enter the party's political space, including among Christian minorities.

On the second day of the party meet, discussions primarily focused on countering the BJP-RSS Hindutva campaign.

A senior leader warned, “BJP and right-wing politics have strengthened across the country except in Kerala. In the last LS poll, it was proved that Hindutva forces are finding a foothold in Kerala too. A section of Left votes too have gone their way. That needs to be kept in mind.”

Criticism was directed at the Central Committee (CC) for its failure to publicise the Kerala government’s achievements across other parts of the country. Earlier in the day, KK Ragesh, speaking on behalf of Kerala, highlighted government initiatives such as K-FON and the Nava Kerala movement. This backdrop led to strong reactions from delegates.

Representatives from Uttar Pradesh raised concerns that the Kerala government’s performance was not being effectively communicated to other regions.

They said such efforts would have aided the party’s expansion. Delegates from Jharkhand, however, praised Kerala for electing consecutive CPM governments.