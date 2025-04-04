NDA decides to strengthen front ahead of LSG polls in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: A meeting of the NDA state unit held at Cherthala in Alappuzha on Thursday decided to strengthen the front in view of the upcoming local body elections.

It was the first meeting of the NDA after Rajeev Chandrasekhar assumed charge as the state president of BJP.

BJP leaders V Muraleedharan, P K Krishnadas, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena president and NDA state convener Thushar Vellappally, among others, attend the meeting. The meeting decided to announce an action plan in May to fight the local body polls. It has been decided to form NDA committees from the booth level and hold NDA state leadership meetings every month.

The meeting also presented resolutions against the state government.

The manifesto of the 2021 election promised an increase in honorarium of ASHA workers. However, the Pinarayi government did not keep this promise after securing a second term in office. ASHA workers represent the entire women’s community of the state. The entire community is supporting their agitation, which could impact the prospects of the Pinarayi government, the resolution stated.

The LDF and UDF are doing nothing for the welfare of coastal people. They are facing sea erosion, poverty, and diseases, yet both fronts continue to neglect these marginalised communities. In contrast, the NDA government is implementing numerous projects for the welfare of coastal people, which would improve their living conditions, the resolution stated.