Next in line? Organiser article says Catholic Church surpasses Waqf Board in landholdings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An article in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mouthpiece, Organiser, has said that it is not the Waqf Board but the Catholic Church of India which is the largest landholder in the country.

This comes at a time when BJP leaders, especially in Kerala, are celebrating the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill as a 'gift' to the Munambam protesters led by the Catholic Church.

The article 'Who has more land in India? The Catholic Church vs Waqf Board Debate' published on April 3 said: "For many years, there has been a common belief that the Waqf Board is the second largest landowner in India after the government, however, this claim does not align with the actual data on land ownership in the country. The Catholic Church of India holds the distinction of being the largest non-governmental landowner, possessing vast tracts of land spread across the country."

The article also said that the Catholic Church owns around 17.29 crore acres (7 crore hectares) of land throughout the country.