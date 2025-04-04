Now, dine with a view! Kerala's 1st sky dining opened in Kasaragod district

KASARGOD: Kerala has launched its first-ever sky dining experience at Bekal Beach Park in Kasaragod, featuring a specially installed crane that elevates guests 142 feet above the ground. This innovative attraction allows 12 guests at a time to enjoy a meal with stunning views of the Arabian Sea and Bekal Fort.

The introduction of this unique dining experience aims to enhance the region’s tourism offerings, drawing both tourists and local visitors seeking distinctive experiences, as well as corporate entities interested in board meetings and dining events. The cost for a seat is set at Rs 700, with food prices remaining standard. To celebrate the launch, special discounts are being offered for seat bookings.

Anas Mustafa, the director of Bekal Beach Park, said that this elevated dining option combines adventure with fine dining, providing an extraordinary experience for visitors. He emphasised the goal of enhancing the tourism experience by offering a memorable attraction that distinguishes Bekal as a must-visit destination.

However, due to safety concerns and the unpredictability of monsoons, the sky dining experience will be non-operational during the rainy season to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

The setup is designed not only for dining experiences but also for special occasions like birthdays. The project has seen an investment of Rs 2.5 crore for the installation of the crane, dining table, and other essential facilities to make this sky dining experience possible.