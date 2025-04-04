Proposal to set up panel fails to enthuse ASHAs in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third round of negotiations between Health Minister Veena George and trade unions representing ASHA workers failed to break the deadlock in their ongoing strike, which has now entered its 54th day. In response, the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), leading the protest outside the Secretariat, intensified its agitation by blocking MG Road and raising slogans against the minister.

During the discussions, Veena urged ASHA workers to end their protest, and announced the formation of a commission to study their demands over the next three months.

The committee, to be chaired by an IAS officer, will include representatives from the health, labour, and finance departments. Finance Minister K N Balagopal briefly participated in the talks online.

However, KAHWA rejected the proposal, insisting on an immediate Rs 3,000 increase in their honorarium, a demand the minister found unacceptable. Veena reiterated the government’s “practical approach” to resolving the workers’ grievances.

“The government is serious about addressing their concerns and has a positive stance toward their demands. However, any decision on the honorarium hike must be taken collectively by the health, finance, and labour departments,” she said.