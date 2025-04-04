Sagar Surya: 'Joju chettan came like an angel when I was totally lost'

Was there a lot of pressure working with Joju?

Yes, there was a lot of pressure, but Joju chettan had taken on more than the rest of us. He was directing a film for the first time, so naturally, he had a lot to handle. It was a film shot over 170 days with a relatively huge budget. As actors, we were often in situations where the pressure was overwhelming, especially since we were shooting in public spaces. With such an experienced team, there were times we were rebuked. But after the shoot, Joju chettan would call us and say, “This is my situation… I have invested crores in this. Don’t worry about it too much, stay focused.” That was his way of handling the pressure.

Also, he didn’t write more scenes for himself in the script, even though he was directing. He stuck to the story and didn’t try to make it about him, which I’m not sure many people would do in a film like this. When it came to promotions, Joju chettan took everyone along – not just the actors, but also the ADs, the chief associate, and the makeup artists. In most films, only the actors go for promotions, but here, everyone who worked on the project was included.

After Pani’s release, there was some controversy surrounding a reviewer who criticised the film… Did the situation rattle you?

Ultimately, we were confident in the product we had created. I don’t think those kinds of criticisms affected the film much. Of course, Joju chettan may have been upset, as anyone would be. Everyone has the right to share their opinion about a film, and that’s fair. However, sometimes comments are taken personally. Some people felt some scenes weren’t depicted properly. Many others, though, questioned what was wrong with them. Without that scene, how would the story move forward?

That content was a key hook point, and it made people feel deeply when they saw it. People wanted to thrash us (the characters). If the scene doesn’t have an impact, they won’t engage with the film. That’s why the scene was shot that way. When the film was released on OTT, again there were a lot of discussions, but in the end, the film achieved what it set out to do.

Violence in real life is increasing, especially among the younger generation. Do you think films influence this?

If you take a film like Marco, for example, it is clearly stated as a violent movie right from the beginning. It doesn’t make sense watching it and complaining about violence. We should not judge or scrutinise cinema so much, or we won’t be able to create good work. Moreover, I believe it is upbringing, parents, teachers that influence one the most.

Much like your character, Junaiz’s role in Pani also garnered attention. What was it like working with him?

We spent almost three months together in an acting workshop, and I had known him even before that. It’s always more enjoyable working with people you already know. When we were on location for Pani, we were not really allowed to interact much with others. Joju chettan told us not to speak too much with the other actors, as it could affect our characters.

Are you saying you stayed in character throughout the shoot, even after the takes?

Yes, that’s the truth. We had to. It wasn’t just about having fun; we were working with a lot of senior professionals, like Venu sir, who is a legendary technician. When you work with someone like him, you have to be on your toes. There were times he didn’t like what we did, and we struggled a lot. The chase scenes and the climax shots were indeed difficult. Also, the first scene from the top of the building was particularly challenging for me. I must have called out to God countless times because I was so scared of heights. Even during dubbing, it was tough. But thankfully, everything turned out well in the end.

What were the briefings during the three months of the acting workshop?

Nijil (Das) sir was the one who really prepared us for acting. Everyone has their own blocks as a performer. We need to identify those blocks and do exercises to break them. By understanding these blocks, we can improvise the scenes more effectively. Often, we learn a lot without even realising it.

The key is to understand how to act in a way that allows us to truly become the character in the film. Sometimes, you can’t just laugh, cry, or express emotions naturally. That’s when we need to do a lot of exercises, like rhythm exercises and voice modulation.

Did you have any reference before taking up this character?

Joju chettan told us, “We might think that there are no such characters in society, but they do exist. I have seen people like that.” He didn’t ask us to refer to any particular character or movie from the past. Instead, he took us to the local market and the slums to help us learn the slang. We had plenty of time to immerse ourselves in the character.

Were there any opportunities for improvisation?

No way! Even if I suggested, Joju chettan would jokingly say that I could do that when I make a film myself. He is a perfectionist, and had a grip on every minute aspect of the film. He even taught me the modulation of Don calling Giri ettan in a unique style. I had to attempt it countless times, both on location and while dubbing.