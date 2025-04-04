With its unique charm, Kannadipaya of Idukki’s tribal artisans lands GI tag in Kerala

IDUKKI: Known for its intriguing design and light-refractive properties, the kannadipaya, a unique bamboo mat made by tribal artisans of Idukki, has remained unrecognised to the outside world — up until now. Through its efforts from 2022, the Peechi, Thrissur-based Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) has helped the product land a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Being the only handmade craft from Kerala to get a GI tag, authorities expect the recognition to improve the livelihood of tribal communities engaged in mat making, besides curbing the misuse of the traditional craft.

Speaking to TNIE, KFRI research scientist A V Raghu said that until recently, the kannadipaya, crafted by Urali, Mannan and Muthuvan tribal communities, was believed to have been made using the reed bamboo, belonging to the genus Ochlandra, ten species of which are endemic to the state.

“However, following the visit by a team of KFRI scientists and collection and close examination of the flowering branchlets, seeds, clump and culm properties of the species, the raw material was identified as Teinostachyum wightii, which the tribal people call ‘njoonjiletta’,” he said

The mat has a polished surface, which is smooth and reflects light like a mirror. Hence, the name kannadipaya (kannadi meaning mirror and paya meaning mat), Raghu pointed out. Anecdotes indicate that the tribal communities of Idukki district have been presenting the shiny mat as a gift to kings and other state dignitaries on special occasions. It was presented to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during her visit to Idukki dam in 1976 for its inauguration.

The mat — which usually measures 0.75-1.0 m × 2 m — is so flexible that it can be rolled up into a culm of bamboo less than 10 cm in diameter. “It takes more than a month for a weaver to complete a kannadipaya, as it is made from the fine slivers of the ‘njoojiletta’. The bamboo collection is a full-moon ritual, with each expedition to the forest and back extending to a day and night,” said Kumariyamma, a weaver.